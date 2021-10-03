Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypolls, breaks her own record



1 / 6 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a margin of 58,832 votes. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 6 Banerjee has secured 67,620 votes after the 17th round of counting while her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, got 21,882 votes. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 6 Mamata Banerjee secured 84,709 of the total 1,17,875 votes while BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal secured 26,350 votes. CPI(M) candidate Shreejib Biwas managed to get only 4,201 votes. (Image: Reuters)









4 / 6 With this win, Banerjee secured her position as the chief minister of West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)









5 / 6 After Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there. (Image: AP)





