Farmers protesting against the death of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a car. Authorities suspended internet services and barred political leaders from entering the town to calm tensions after eight people were killed in a deadly escalation of a year-long demonstration against contentious agriculture laws.









Farmers protest against Sunday's killing of four farmers after being run over by a car owned by minister Ajay Mishra. Farm leaders alleged that Mishra's son was in the car when it ran over the protesters, but Mishra denied it.









The violence marked an escalation in ongoing protests against agriculture laws that farmers say will shatter their livelihoods. The protests have lasted since the government passed the laws last September and have been one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.









The government says the changes in the laws were needed to modernize agriculture and boost production through private investment. But the farmers say the laws will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and will force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.









The protests are shaping up as a challenge to BJP during its reelection bid early next year in Uttar Pradesh, which is considered India's political bellwether state.









Thousands of farmers have camped for nearly a year on the outskirts of New Delhi, and more than a dozen rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have failed to resolve the issues.