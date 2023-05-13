homephotos Newspolitics NewsKarnataka political shake up: 11 sitting ministers lose seats in major upset for BJP

Karnataka political shake-up: 11 sitting ministers lose seats in major upset for BJP

Karnataka political shake-up: 11 sitting ministers lose seats in major upset for BJP
3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 6:56:47 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Congress won the Karnataka election 2023 by crossing the halfway mark of 113 assembly seats, as per News 18 data. As per the Election Commission (EC) trends around 3 pm, the Congress bagged around 43 percent of the vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had around 35 percent of the vote share. Here's a rundown of the 11 sitting ministers who lost seats in a major upset for the political party.

CNBCTV18
1 / 11
0

Govind Karajola: Govind Karajola, who was a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mudhol constituency, lost the election to Timmapur Ramappa Balappa from Indian National Congress. Balappa won with a significant lead of 17,416 votes and secured a vote share of 48.69 percent, while Karajola managed to secure a vote share of 37.77 percent. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
2 / 11

B Sreeramulu: B Sreeramulu, who was a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bellary constituency, lost the election to B Nagendra from Indian National Congress. Nagendra won with a significant lead of 28,999 votes and secured a vote share of 56.84 percent, while Sreeramulu managed to secure a vote share of 40.8 percent. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
3 / 11

V Somanna: V Somanna, who represented the Bharatiya Janata Party, lost the Varuna constituency to Siddaramaiah from Indian National Congress. Siddaramaiah won with a significant lead of 46,006 votes and secured a vote share of 60.09 percent, while Somanna managed to secure a vote share of 36.94 percent. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
4 / 11

J C Madhu Swamy: J C Madhu Swamy, who was a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, lost the Chikkanayakanahalli constituency to C B Suresh Baabu from Janata Dal (Secular). Baabu won with a lead of 10,025 votes and secured a vote share of 37.65 percent, while Madhu Swamy managed to secure a vote share of 32.33 percent. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
5 / 11

Murgesh Nirani: Nirani Murgesh Rudrappa, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, lost the Bilgi constituency to J. T. Patil from Indian National Congress. Patil won with a lead of 11,319 votes and secured a vote share of 51.75 percent, while Nirani managed to secure a vote share of 45.73 percent. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
6 / 11

BC Patil: Basavanagouda Patil, a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, lost the Hirekerur constituency to Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar from Indian National Congress. Banakar won with a lead of 15,011 votes and secured a vote share of 53.53 percent, while Patil managed to secure a vote share of 44.11 percent. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
7 / 11

K Sudhakar: K Sudhakar, who represented BJP and contested from Chikkaballapur constituency, received a total of 74,596 votes, which accounted for 40.9 percent, but ultimately lost the election to Pradeep Eshwar from Congress. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
8 / 11

MTB Nagaraj: MTB Nagaraj, who stood as the BJP candidate from Hosakote constituency, garnered a total of 1,01,597 votes, accounting for 47.75 percent of the total votes cast, but unfortunately lost the election to Sharath Kumar Bachegowda from the Congress party. (Image: News18)

CNBCTV18
9 / 11

KC Narayanagowda: In Krishnarajpet constituency, KC Narayanagowda, the candidate from BJP, received a total of 37,793 votes, which accounted for 20.13 percent of the total votes polled, but was defeated by HT Manju from Janata Dal (Secular). (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
10 / 11

BC Nagesh: BJP's BC Nagesh contested from Tiptur constituency and secured 54,347 votes, which constituted 34.82 percent of the total votes polled, but unfortunately, he lost the election to K Shadakshari from Congress. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
11 / 11

Shankar Patil: Shankar Patil, who represented BJP in the Navalgund constituency, received a total of 63,882 votes, accounting for 39.45 percent of the total votes cast, but he was defeated by Ningaraddi Hanamaraddi Konaraddi from Congress in the election. (Image: Twitter)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!