Karnataka political shake up: 11 sitting ministers lose seats in major upset for BJP

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 6:56:47 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Congress won the Karnataka election 2023 by crossing the halfway mark of 113 assembly seats, as per News 18 data. As per the Election Commission (EC) trends around 3 pm, the Congress bagged around 43 percent of the vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had around 35 percent of the vote share. Here's a rundown of the 11 sitting ministers who lost seats in a major upset for the political party.

Govind Karajola: Govind Karajola, who was a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mudhol constituency, lost the election to Timmapur Ramappa Balappa from Indian National Congress. Balappa won with a significant lead of 17,416 votes and secured a vote share of 48.69 percent, while Karajola managed to secure a vote share of 37.77 percent. (Image: Twitter)

B Sreeramulu: B Sreeramulu, who was a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bellary constituency, lost the election to B Nagendra from Indian National Congress. Nagendra won with a significant lead of 28,999 votes and secured a vote share of 56.84 percent, while Sreeramulu managed to secure a vote share of 40.8 percent. (Image: Twitter)

