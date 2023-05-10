Karnataka Elections: From kid's play area to transportation for elderly; how polling booths encouraged voters

SUMMARY The Karnataka Assembly Elections concluded with 65.69% voter turnout. During the election, Election Commission of India (ECI) demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that every voter was included in the democratic process.

Polling stations in Kanakagiri constituency, Dhanapur village made provision for wheelchair to assist the differently-abled and elderly voters to cast their vote with ease. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

Polling Station No. 105 in the Kalaghatagi Assembly Constituency saw Polling Station Officers dressed in lambani attire, who used their unique style to attract voters. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

The Chikkamagalur Assembly Constituency, a selfie point was setup for voters. Enthusiastic first-time voters were seen flaunting their inked finger at the selfie point. (Image: Election Commission of India Twitter)

Child care centres were arranged across all polling stations in Haveri district. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

Special chetana friendly polling stations were setup for voters in the Dakshina Kannada district. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

At polling booth number 124 in Morigeri village, arrangements have been made to facilitate the participation of elderly and disabled persons in the voting process. Specifically, vehicle facility has been provided to assist them. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)