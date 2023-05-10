Karnataka Elections: From kid's play area to transportation for elderly; how polling booths encouraged voters

SUMMARY The Karnataka Assembly Elections concluded with 65.69% voter turnout. During the election, Election Commission of India (ECI) demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that every voter was included in the democratic process.

During the Karnataka Elections 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that every voter was included in the democratic process. In addition to providing assistance to elderly and disabled individuals, constituencies across the state encouraged people to vote in unique ways. These efforts included dressing up in traditional attires and going the extra mile to make the voting experience as accessible and enjoyable as possible for all. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

Polling stations in Kanakagiri constituency, Dhanapur village made provision for wheelchair to assist the differently-abled and elderly voters to cast their vote with ease. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)