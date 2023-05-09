Karnataka Elections 2023: Women voters in focus as parties woo key demographic

SUMMARY As the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections approach, political parties are going the extra mile to win over women voters.

With women making up almost half of the electorate in Karnataka, parties are realising the importance of wooing this key demographic. (Image: Reuters)

According to data from the Election Commission of India, out of the total 5.3 crore+ voters in Karnataka, 49.7 percent are women. (Image: Reuters)

The gender ratio stands at 989 women voters per 1,000 men voters. However, in some areas, the ratio is significantly higher. (Image: Reuters)

For instance, in Mangalore City South, there are 1,091 women voters per 1,000 men voters, while in Mahadevapura, the ratio is only 858 women voters per 1,000 men voters. (Image: Reuters)

What's more, the number of assembly constituencies with more women voters than men has increased significantly. In 2018, 67 out of the 224 assembly constituencies had more women voters than men. However, in 2023, this number has risen to 112. (Image: Reuters)

Political parties are well aware of these trends and are actively targeting women voters. Many parties have launched campaigns focused on women's issues such as safety, health, and education. They are also fielding more women candidates in constituencies where women voters outnumber men. (Image: Shutterstock)