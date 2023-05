SUMMARY As the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections approach, political parties are going the extra mile to win over women voters.

1 / 6

With women making up almost half of the electorate in Karnataka, parties are realising the importance of wooing this key demographic. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 6

According to data from the Election Commission of India, out of the total 5.3 crore+ voters in Karnataka, 49.7 percent are women. (Image: Reuters)