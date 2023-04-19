Karnataka election 2023 | MTB Nagaraj is the richest candidate — A look at assets of other key leaders

SUMMARY The Karnataka Assembly election is due next month. A few leaders contesting the elections filed their nominations for the polls and declared the assets owned by them. Here's a look at the assets of some key political leaders in Karnataka.

Rs 1,609 crore, and Rs 1,413 crore — these are not amounts allotted for any state's budget but assets owned by a few leaders contesting the Karnataka Assembly election due next month. As they filed their nominations for the polls, they declared the assets owned by them. While some leaders have assets worth crores, some said they didn't even own a car. Here's a look at the assets of some key political leaders in Karnataka.

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader MTB Nagaraj | MTB Nagaraj is considered to be one of the richest politicians in the country, and he declared total assets worth Rs 1,609 crore while filing the nomination for May 10 Assembly polls in the state. He filed the papers as the ruling BJP's candidate from the Hoskote Assembly segment, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He got richer by Rs 389 crore in the last three years and continues to be the richest politician, the News Minute reported. (Image: News18)

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar | Shivakumar and his dependents' wealth grew from Rs 840.08 crore in the 2018 Assembly polls to Rs 1,413.78 crore in the 2023 election, showing an increase of 68.29 percent over the last five years. He filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency on Monday. He has a movable property worth Rs 251.69 crore which includes Rs 6.75 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). In all, the family has Rs 273.42 crore worth of movable property. The immovable assets of the former minister is Rs 972.65 crore whereas his family has total immovable assets of Rs 1,140.36 crore.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | CM Bommai declared his assets worth Rs 49.70 crore. The investment details show that he has movable properties of Rs 5.98 crore, while he got Rs 1.57 crore as wealth got from the Hindu Undivided Family. The chief minister has immovable properties of Rs 42.15 crore which includes Rs 19.2 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family. Bommai has a liability of Rs 5.79 crore. His wife Channamma has invested Rs 1.14 crore and his daughter Aditi Rs 1.12 crore. Since his son Bharat Bommai is not dependent on his father, his investment details have not been mentioned. However, Basavaraj Bommai has given Rs 14.74 lakh to his son Bharat. (Image: PTI)

Former Minister and three-time legislator Sharanprakash Patil | Patil in his election affidavit, said that he doesn’t own a car but has two motorcycles. He owns movable property worth Rs 1.62 crore and his wife Bhagyashree Patil has property worth Rs 2.50 crore. He has 300 grams of gold, the Hindu reported. He has immovable assets worth Rs 3.50 crore. His wife has immovable property estimated at Rs 12.75 crore. The couple owns property worth around Rs 6.10 crore. (Image: Sharanprakash Patil Twitter)

BJP leader and two-time legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor | Revoor’s election affidavit said he has movable assets worth Rs 4.20 crore with him and worth Rs 1.29 crore with his wife Lakshmi Patil. Property worth around Rs 1.80 lakh is in the name of his two sons, the Hindu reported. (Image: Dattatreya Patil Facebook)