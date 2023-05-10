From all-women polling booth to 1st time voters, the lighter side of Karnataka elections 2023

SUMMARY Karnataka Elections: Voting commenced at 7 am, and as of 3:00 pm, the estimated voter turnout was 52.18%. Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats and approximately 5.21 crore eligible voters.

The Assembly Elections of 2023 in Karnataka saw a massive turnout of people, including first-time voters, transgender voters, and newly-wedded couples. The polling booths in the state also played a significant role in encouraging people to exercise their right to vote. (Image: Election Commission of India Twitter)

Voting commenced at 7 am, and as of 3:00 pm, the estimated voter turnout was 52.18%. Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats and approximately 5.21 crore eligible voters. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

The "Sakhi booth," which was staffed entirely by women, demonstrated women's empowerment. (Image: Election Commission of India Twitter)

A bride cast her vote in the polling station of Mudigere assembly constituency, Makonahalli in Chikkamagaluru district (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

A newly wedded couple along with their family were also seen casting their vote in Priyapatnam, Mysore district. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

Third gender voters in Beturu village of Harihara assembly constituency in Davangere district exercised their voting rights and celebrated the festival of democracy. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

Polling Station No. 105 in the Kalaghatagi Assembly Constituency saw Polling Station Officers dressed in lambani attire, who used their unique style to attract voters. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)

Enthusiastic first-time voters participated in the Karnataka elections. The young voters received an E-Certificate of Appreciation after they cast their valuable votes. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and ECI Twitter)

At a polling station in Nimbekaipura, polling officials greeted PwD voters with a rose, and all necessary facilitation, such as wheelchairs, volunteers, and signages, was provided to them. (Image: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Twitter)