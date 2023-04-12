Karnataka election 2023: These sitting BJP MLAs have been denied party ticket to contest assembly polls

SUMMARY There are are some sitting MLAs who have been denied a BJP party ticket to contest the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. These include veteran politician S Angara from Sullia, Sanjeeva Matandoor among others. Let's take a look at the MLAs whose names were not included in the first list released by the BJP on April 11.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections on April 11. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held on May 10. Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh announced that the party would be fielding 52 new faces and eight women candidates in its first list for the Karnataka elections. However, there were some sitting MLAs who were denied a party ticket to contest the polls. These include veteran politician S Angara from Sullia, Sanjeeva Matandoor among others. Let's take a look at the nine sitting MLAs who have been denied a party ticket. (Image: Reuters)

Angara Sullia: (Extreme right) or S Angara is the current Minister of State for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department of Karnataka. He was appointed to the post in January 2021. He is a six term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. (Image: S Angara/Twitter)

Sanjeeva Matandoor: (On left) is the current MLA from Puttur constituency and was expected to get a ticket as he has been an MLA since 2013. Matandoor was born on May 1, 1961

Raghupathy Bhat is a sitting MLA from Udupi constituency. He was at the forefront of the hijab controversy.

Halady Srinivas Shetty is a five-time MLA from Kundapur. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2012, after denial of ministerial berth, but rejoined the party before the 2018 assembly election. This time again he has been denied a ticket.

Gulihatty Shekar is got elected as an MLA representing Hosadurga constituency as an independent in 2018. He has been associated with the BJP, but was not included in the first list of candidates released by the BJP on April 11, 2023.

Ramanna Lamani is a sitting MLA from Shirahatti

Lalaji R Mendon is a member of legislative assembly of Karnataka state. He was elected from Kaup assembly constituency, which is a part of Udupi parliamentary constituency. He had won the elections held in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008. He belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party.