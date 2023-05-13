Karnataka Election 2023: Congress clinches outright majority over BJP, supporters rejoice

SUMMARY Congress party has managed to win an outright majority in the Karnataka state assembly, dealing a major setback to PM Modi’s party ahead of a general election next year. Here’s how the grand old party celebrated its triumph over the saffron party.

Congress party has managed to win an outright majority in the Karnataka state assembly, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party ahead of a general election next year. This victory has revitalised its battered ranks. Here’s how the grand old party celebrated its triumph over the saffron party. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Supporters during Congress party's celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Folk artists perform during Congress party's celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Rameshwar Neekhra celebrate the party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Anuppur. (PTI Photo)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala celebrates the party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

Congress workers celebrate the party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

A Congress worker dressed as Lord Hanuman celebrates party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Congress workers celebrate the party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Deserted BJP office on the day of the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A scene at BJP office on the vote counting day of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Congress candidate A C Srinivas celebrates his victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Congress workers celebrate the party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outside the party office in Nagpur. (PTI Photo)

Congress workers celebrate the party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Congress supporters celebrate party's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Chief Rajesh Thakur with party workers celebrate with sweets the party's decisive lead in the Karnataka Assembly polls, in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

Congress leaders and supporters celebrate with crackers the party's win against BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls, at the party office in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Congress leaders and supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Karnataka Assembly polls, at the party office in Patna. (PTI Photo)