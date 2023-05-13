English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newspolitics NewsKarnataka Election 2023: Congress clinches outright majority over BJP, supporters rejoice

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress clinches outright majority over BJP, supporters rejoice

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress clinches outright majority over BJP, supporters rejoice
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 7:03:44 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Congress party has managed to win an outright majority in the Karnataka state assembly, dealing a major setback to PM Modi’s party ahead of a general election next year. Here’s how the grand old party celebrated its triumph over the saffron party.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 18
Show More
Show More

Congress party has managed to win an outright majority in the Karnataka state assembly, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party ahead of a general election next year. This victory has revitalised its battered ranks. Here’s how the grand old party celebrated its triumph over the saffron party. (PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 18
Show More
Show More

Bengaluru: Supporters during Congress party's celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 18
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X