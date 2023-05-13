Karnataka Election 2023: Congress clinches outright majority over BJP, supporters rejoice

SUMMARY
Congress party has managed to win an outright majority in the Karnataka state assembly, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party ahead of a general election next year. This victory has revitalised its battered ranks. Here’s how the grand old party celebrated its triumph over the saffron party. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Supporters during Congress party's celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)