Karnataka Assembly Elections concludes with 65.69% voter turnout amid incidents of violence

SUMMARY The Karnataka Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6PM, with voter turnout data indicating a 65.69 percent participation rate as of 5PM.

Election officials have said that the voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly has been recorded, with Ramanagara registering the highest turnout at 78.22 percent. (Image: Reuters)

The lowest polling was seen in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits, which includes certain parts of Bengaluru city, with a turnout of only 48.63 percent. (Image: PTI)

The three major political parties vying for power are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda. These three parties are in a fierce three-cornered contest to secure a majority and form the government. (Image: Reuters)

The state has a massive electorate of 5.31 crore eligible voters who can exercise their right to vote at 58,545 polling stations spread across the region. (Image: PTI)

The elections witnessed a total of 2,615 candidates contesting from different parties and as independent candidates, making it a highly competitive electoral battle. (Image: PTI)

The voting saw the participation of several prominent political figures and other notable personalities. Among those who cast their votes were former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. (Image: PTI)

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and D V Sadananda Gowda, who are both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also exercised their right to vote. (Image: Twitter)

Apart from the political leaders, IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty, who is a well-known author, also participated in the voting process. Siddaramaiah and Jagadish Shettar, both from the Congress party, were among the other notable personalities who cast their votes in the by-polls. (Image: Twitter)

Certain regions witnessed incidents of violence. In the district of Vijayapura, the villagers of Masabinal were reported to have stopped a vehicle that was carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs) for polling duties. The villagers allegedly assaulted an officer and caused damage to some control and ballot units. Following this, the Election Commission stated that 23 individuals were arrested in connection with the incident. (Image: PTI)

According to police sources, the villagers' actions were reportedly triggered by rumors that officials were tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs). (Image: PTI)

In another incident, in the Padmanabhanagar constituency, a group of young individuals reportedly armed with sticks, attacked their political rivals in a polling booth located at Papaiah Garden. This resulted in a chaotic scene, with a few women who were standing in queue to vote getting injured during the rampage. (Image: PTI)