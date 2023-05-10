Karnataka Assembly Elections concludes with 65.69% voter turnout amid incidents of violence

SUMMARY The Karnataka Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6PM, with voter turnout data indicating a 65.69 percent participation rate as of 5PM.

Election officials have said that the voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly has been recorded, with Ramanagara registering the highest turnout at 78.22 percent. (Image: Reuters)

The lowest polling was seen in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits, which includes certain parts of Bengaluru city, with a turnout of only 48.63 percent. (Image: PTI)