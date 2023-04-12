SUMMARY Polling for all 224 seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 in a single phase and the results will be announced on May 13. The outcome of the elections will have significant implications for the state's political landscape and could also have an impact on national politics before the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

As the Karnataka Assembly polls draw closer, all three major parties in the state have intensified the campaign to garner maximum support. With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looking to retain power, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are gearing up to give a tough fight. Congress has already released its two lists of candidates for a total of 166 seats whereas JD(S) has also declared its candidates for 93 seats. However, BJP also cleared the buzz and released its first list of candidates on Tuesday consisting of 189 names. The outcome of the elections will have significant implications for the state's political landscape and could also have an impact on national politics before the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.Polling for all 224 seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 in a single phase and the results will be announced on May 13.Here are some of the key leaders to watch out for in the upcoming election:

Siddaramaiah: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna constituency. His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting MLA from this constituency. Earlier, Siddaramaiah used to contest from this seat, but during the last Assembly election, he left this seat and contested from the Badami constituency. He belongs to the Kuruba community and is said to have a strong hold among the Dalit and OBC voters.

DK Shivakumar: The President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, DK Shivakumar is a popular Vokkaliga leader in the state. He has been instrumental in reviving the Congress party in Karnataka and is known for his organisational skills. Shivakumar has been critical of the BJP government's policies. He is once again contesting from the Kanakapura constituency and the Vokkaliga strongman has retained the seat since 1989.

BY Vijayendra: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is not contesting this time and the BJP had given the ticket to his son BY Vijayendra from Shikaripura. The seat has been a strong bastion of BS Yediyurappa.

Basavraj Bommai: Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021, succeeding BS Yediyurappa after several allegations were labelled against Yediyurappa and his family. In the first list of candidates, BJP announced his name from the same constituency he won in the previous Assembly election, Shiggaon. Chief Minister Bommai faces the challenge of maintaining the BJP's hold on the state in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023, especially amid intensified campaigns from Congress over corruption charges during his tenure.

H D Kumaraswamy: HD Kumaraswamy is a former Chief Minister of Karnataka and the leader of the Janata Dal (Secular). He is known for his strong support base in the Vokkaliga community and has been a key player in the state's politics for many years. Kumaraswamy has been critical of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party and has been advocating for a third front in the state. He faces the challenge of maintaining the Janata Dal (Secular)'s relevance in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023, where the BJP and Congress are expected to be the main contenders.

B Sriramulu: B Sriamulu is the sitting MLA from the Bellary constituency and he has a strong hold over the ST community. He rose as a prominent political leader from Bellary with the Reddy brothers' support during 2004-2012. With a sizable population of the Valmiki Nayak community, he became the BJP's face and Reddy's mining business empire. Despite BJP dumping Reddy over illegal mining allegations, Sriramulu remained a key leader, canvassing for BJP among the Valmiki Nayak community in Bellary-Chitradurga and Karnataka. (Image courtesy official Twitter handle of B Sriramulu)