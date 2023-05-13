SUMMARY Congress has reached 135-mark as vote counting is underway at 35 centres in the state. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge says party will uphold the belief of people in it. Here's how key candidates from BJP, Congress and JDS performed.

Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has won the Shiggaon assembly seat for the fourth time in a row.

Three-time winner Zameer Ahmed Khan of Congress wins against BJP's Bhaskar Rao from Chamrajpet constituency in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar wins the Kanakapura assembly seat by over 50,000 votes against BJP minister R Ashok.

Former deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi has managed to win against BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli from the Athani Assembly seat.

HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil has lost the Ramanagaram Assembly seat to Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain by a margin of 10,846 votes.

Janata Dal (Secular)'s Swaroop Prakash has won from the Hassan constituency, beating BJP’s Preetham J Gowda in a neck-and-neck fight.

Congress candidate Priyank Kharge won the Chittapur Assembly seat for the third consecutive time. He won against BJP’s Manikanta Rathod by a margin of 67,450 votes.

BJP candidate Yashpal Suvarna has managed to win against Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan with a margin of 32,776 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Bellary Rural Assembly seat saw Congress candidate B Nagendra win against BJP's B Sriramulu with a margin of 29,300 votes.

Jagadish Shettar, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, has lost the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency seat against BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai by a margin of 32,070 votes.

Congress candidate Kothur G Manjunath (60,453 votes) has managed to secure Kolar constituency seat against CMR Srinath of JD(S) (34,093 votes), Varthur Prakash of BJP (33,303 votes).

Congress candidate Sharath K Bachegowda has won from the Hosakote Assembly seat against BJP's N Nagaraju by a close margin of around 4,000 votes.

Congress candidate UT Khader Fareed has managed to retain the Mangalore constituency against BJP’s Sathish Kumpala by a margin of 22,977 votes.