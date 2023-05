SUMMARY Congress has reached 135-mark as vote counting is underway at 35 centres in the state. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge says party will uphold the belief of people in it. Here's how key candidates from BJP, Congress and JDS performed.

1 / 13

Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has won the Shiggaon assembly seat for the fourth time in a row.

2 / 13

Three-time winner Zameer Ahmed Khan of Congress wins against BJP's Bhaskar Rao from Chamrajpet constituency in Karnataka.