In pics: All you need to know about the delimitation process in Jammu & Kashmir

Updated : June 22, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet mainstream parties from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to discuss the future course of action for the union territory. The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019. A key focus area in the meeting is likely to be on delimitation of constituencies in the union territory. Here's an explainer on the delimitation exercise:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss restoring Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s statehood when he meets mainstream political parties from the region on Thursday.

The government is reportedly considering announcing statehood for J&K, but the move might have to wait till a delimitation commission set up early last year submits its report.

The developments come after months of strategising by NSA Doval, who spearheaded the process and even talked to separatists in the Valley in order to bring everyone on board.

The delimitation commission seeks to redraw the electoral map of J&K by creating more constituencies — a long-pending demand of parties in Jammu, where the BJP is strong.

Fourteen leaders of eight political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24 to discuss the future course of action for the Union Territory.

The meeting is significant, as it is being viewed as the beginning of direct talks between the Valley’s leadership and the Centre at this scale.

It will be interesting to know how National Conference and the PDP, who are opposed to the delimitation exercise, react to this development.

