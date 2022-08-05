In Photos | Congress protests against inflation & unemployment; over 200 leaders detained

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Congress Party staged a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and theThe Congress Party staged a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5. The Congress workers also seek to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence as part of the protest. The protesting Congress MPs tied vegetables and empty packets of dairy products around their neck as a mark of protest. GST hike on essential items on August 5.

Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex as they marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Image: PTI)

The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on essential items be withdrawn, with Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs of the party, holding a banner, outside gate number 1 of Parliament. (Image: PTI)

They were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Police detained more than 200 Congress protesters, including 50 Members of Parliament, from Lutyens' Delhi, officials said. (Image: PTI)

The security at the Congress headquarters has been beefed up as the party workers, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are slated to gherao the prime minister's residence. A large number of police personnel has been deployed at 24, Akbar road amid heavy rains in Central Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The entire lane leading up to the Congress office has been heavily barricaded and the media has also been barred to enter the party office. (Image: PTI)

The Punjab and Haryana units of Congress also staged protests. The protesting leaders and party workers raised slogans against the government but were not allowed to march toward the Governor's house citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). (Image: PTI)

Police used water cannons to prevent the Punjab unit leaders and workers from marching to the Punjab Raj Bhavan. Later, they were briefly detained by the police. (Image: PTI)

Similar protests were seen in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. (Image: PTI)