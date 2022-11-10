Homephotos newspolitics news

Gujarat elections 2022 | BJP candidates List: Hardik Patel to contest from Viramgam, Rivaba Jadeja gets ticket

Gujarat elections 2022 | BJP candidates List: Hardik Patel to contest from Viramgam, Rivaba Jadeja gets ticket

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

In the run up to the Gujarat elections 2022, a few senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have announced that they will not contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, wherein Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency. Let's take a look at some of the key candidates who have received a BJP ticket to contest the assembly polls.

1 / 4

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior leaders -- Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja -- have opted to not contest the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat, polling for which will be held in two phases beginning December 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of candidates for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, wherein Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency. Let's take a look at some of the key candidates who have received a ticket to contest the assembly polls. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 4

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency. (Image: PTI)

3 / 4

Congress' Hardik Patel who switched to the BJP will contest the election from Viramgam constituency. (Image: News18)

4 / 4

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba gets ticket to contest Gujarat polls (Image: News18)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Gujarat elections 2022: BJP announces list of candidates, CM Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodiya

Next Article

Water shortage a key issue in Himachal Pradesh elections

arrow down