    Gujarat elections 2022 | BJP candidates List: Hardik Patel to contest from Viramgam, Rivaba Jadeja gets ticket

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    In the run up to the Gujarat elections 2022, a few senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have announced that they will not contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, wherein Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency. Let's take a look at some of the key candidates who have received a BJP ticket to contest the assembly polls.

    Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior leaders -- Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja -- have opted to not contest the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat, polling for which will be held in two phases beginning December 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of candidates for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, wherein Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency. Let's take a look at some of the key candidates who have received a ticket to contest the assembly polls. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency. (Image: PTI)

    Congress' Hardik Patel who switched to the BJP will contest the election from Viramgam constituency. (Image: News18)

    Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba gets ticket to contest Gujarat polls (Image: News18)

