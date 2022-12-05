SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast their vote in the second phase of voting during the assembly elections being held in Gujarat on December 5. PM Modi, said on the occasion that people of Gujarat listen to everyone but it's their nature to accept what is true.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people in Ahmedabad to vote in large numbers in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections and in several by-polls across the country. Voting for 93 seats spread across central and north Gujarat districts in the second and final phase of polls is being held on Monday. Over 800 candidates are in the fray. "Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 am," the Prime Minister tweeted. (Image: PTI)

Gujarat recorded an average of 4.75% voter turnout in first hour of polling in the first phase for 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions, which was held on December 1 with an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent. Noting that several by-polls are also taking place in different parts of India, Modi urged voters of these constituencies to turn out in large numbers and vote. (Image: PTI)

A day prior to the phase 2 of voting in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba at her residence in Gandhinagar. The fate of 833 candidates, including CM Patel, will be decided in the second phase. District-wise, Gandhinagar recorded the highest turnout so far at 7.05 per cent, while Mahisagar district recorded the lowest turnout of 3.76 per cent, the Election Commission said in its update. As per constituency-wise data, Gandhinagar North recorded the highest turnout of 12.97 per cent between 8 am and 9 am. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielfed two candidates. (Image: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote on December 5, after which he addressed the media at a polling booth at Naranpura area. (Image: PTI)

Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. There are also 285 independent candidates in the fray. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 51 of these 93 seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. (Image: PTI)

After casting his vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true. He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world. He said the voters of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi celebrated "the festival of democracy" with great enthusiasm. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held last month and the municipal polls in Delhi took place on Sunday. (Image: PTI)