Polling has been brisk in the Prime Minister's home state, where an average of 4.92 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first hour of polling for 89 seats across 19 districts Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions

1 / 8

In its first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat witnessed a voter turnout of 34.48 percent until 1 pm. Polling has been brisk to moderate across the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An average 4.92 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first hour of polling for 89 seats across 19 districts Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions, the Election Commission of India said. Here’s a look at images from phase 1 of voting from December 1. (PTI Photo)

2 / 8

A policeman helps an elderly voter arrived to cast his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

3 / 8

Voters in Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, which is considered by many as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India. The polls are the first of two phases of voting in the western state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his ruling Hindu nationalist party to victories in national elections in 2014 and 2019. A second round of voting will take place Monday before votes are counted Dec. 8. (Image: PTI)

4 / 8

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja after casting his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Jamnagar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

5 / 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting for Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kalol in Gandhinagar district on Dec. 1, 2022.

6 / 8

The EC tweeted a picture of a centenarian voter, Kamuben Patel, proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Umbergaon Assembly constituency in Valsad district.

7 / 8

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Aam Aadmi Party president Gopal Italia were also among the early voters. Surat district recorded a turnout of about four per cent, while Dang and Tapi, two tribal-dominated districts in the south region recorded brisk voting 7.76 per cent and 7.25 per cent, respectively.

8 / 8

