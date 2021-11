1 / 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday, announced the government's decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws in the coming Winter session of Parliament. The announcement by the prime minister comes after the controversial laws led to widespread agitations by farmers, who have been camping at Delhi borders for several months now. Several political leaders, parties and key figures reacted soon after the prime minister announced the decision of withdrawing the laws which also comes at a time when states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are bracing for crucial assembly elections.



2 / 11 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: "With their satyagraha, anndata of the country made the head of arrogance hang low. Congratulations on this victory against injustice...," he tweeted. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: “Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisan!” he tweeted.



4 / 11 President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu: “Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades,” he tweeted. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): “Huge Victory of Farmers' Movement! Modi Govt has withdrawn the 3 black #FarmLaws fearing loss in the upcoming elections. PM Modi should apologise to the families of all those farmers who've lost their lives in the struggle for justice,” a post on the official Twitter page of the party read.



6 / 11 Rakesh Tikait, leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union: "And its a WIN, after a long 1 year!! Modi Govt decides to REPEAL ALL 3 FARM LAWS." (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight." (Image: PTI)



8 / 11 P Chidambaram: "PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections…What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," the veteran Congress leader said.(Image: IANS)



9 / 11 Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao: "The power of people is always greater than the people in power proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation," he tweeted



10 / 11 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin: The DMK supremo said that It is a victory for the farmer's non-violent protest. Stalin said history teaches that in a democracy people's views should be respected. He said the victory of the non-violent protest in securing back the rights proves that India is Mahatma Gandhi's nation. Stalin also added that DMK can be proud of protesting along with the farmers and passing a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Central government to withdraw the farm laws.