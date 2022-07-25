Homephotos newspolitics news

In Pics | Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Her election is proof the poor can dream and fulfil them too, India's 15th president and its first tribal head of state Droupadi Murmu said after taking oath of office on Monday, a landmark day that melded tradition with the aspirations of a modern nation.