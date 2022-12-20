Homephotos newspolitics news

Infighting in Congress, political coup in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar's new-old alliance; here’s what kept India busy in 2022

6 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 7:12:56 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

From infighting between Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot to the political coup in Maharashtra, politics in India was marked by major tussles some of which signalled a paradigm shift this year.

