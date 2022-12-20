English
Homephotos Newspolitics News

Infighting in Congress, political coup in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar's new-old alliance; here’s what kept India busy in 2022

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 7:12:56 AM IST (Updated)

From infighting between Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot to the political coup in Maharashtra, politics in India was marked by major tussles some of which signalled a paradigm shift this year.

Sachin Pilot interview
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and current chief minister Eknath Shinde. (PTI)
EPS expells OPS's sons and 16 others as AIADMK members, OPS sacks 22 functionaries in retaliatio
Siddaramaiah
