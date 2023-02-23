SUMMARY The upcoming Meghalaya elections have garnered attention due to the list of candidates with unique and unusual names, including Sunshine, Moonlight, and Auspicious. At least 20 such candidates are in the running for a seat in the 60-member Meghalaya House. The election is set to take place on February 27, with vote counting on March 2, it's certainly made for an interesting discussion in the media and among the public.

Highlander Kharmalki - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawryngkneng | A graduate professional with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from University of North Bengal in 1997 | Net worth: 6 Crore+

Sunshine Makri - United Democratic Party - Umsning | Education: 12th Standard Commerce Stream Passed, Shillong Commerce College Shillong North Estern Hills University Year 2012 | Net worth: 5 Crore+

Moonlight Pariat - United Democratic Party – Jowai | Education: 12th Pass from P.U. Science Kiang Nangbah Govt College Year 1982 | Net worth: 3 Crore+

Playness Khiewtam - All India Trinamool Congress – Shella | Education: Graduate Professional from Bihar Institute of Technology BSC. Engineering (Civil) Sindri in 1986 | Net worth: 7 Crore+

Mighter Marwein - Independent - Ranikor | Education: 12th Pass Class XII (Arts) - HSSLC from MBOSE in 1999 | Net worth: 2 Crore+

Zenith .M. Sangma - All India Trinamool Congress - Rangsakona | Education: Graduate BA From NEHU In 1996 | Net worth: 8 Crore+

Sounder Strong Cajee - All India Trinamool Congress – Mawkyrwat | Education: Diploma In Civil Engineering From Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology St. Thomas Mount, Madras-600016(Chennai) In 1987 | Net worth: 2 Crore+

Polestar Nongsiej - United Democratic Party – Nongstoin | Education: Post Graduate Master of Business Administer from Symbiosis, Pune In 2011 | Net worth: 20 Lacs+

Counsellor Mukhim - Bharatiya Janata Party – Mawkynrew | Education: Graduate Professional BCA from The Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University (ICFAI) Meghalaya in 2022 | Net worth: 2 Lacs+

Lasting Suchiang - All India Trinamool Congress – Mowkaiaw | Education: Graduate B.A. General from Kiang Nangbah Govt. College, Jowai, under NEHU, in 2000 | Net worth: 78 Lacs+