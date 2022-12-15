Eknath Shinde's Maha rebellion to India's first tribal president – 2022 was a year of twists in politics

SUMMARY The year 2022 saw several political happenings unfold that will leave a mark in the history of Indian politics. As we bid adieu to 2022, here is a recap of the major events this year.

Maharashtra political crisis | The political drama in Maharashtra saw the ruling CM Uddhav Thackeray resign from his position after his party Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion. Shinde claimed the support of the party MLAs to overthrow Thackery’s alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, and form the new government along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Image: PTI)

Bihar gets a new alliance | In a strange turn of events, the Janata Dal (United) chairperson and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended his party’s alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the next government in the state retaining the post of CM. (Image: PTI)

BJP’s mega win in Manipur Assembly Elections | BJP scripted a stupendous electoral victory in Manipur by getting the absolute majority to form a second successive government. The party won 32 of the 60 seats, and BJP leader Nongthombam Biren Singh who led the party to victory was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time. (Image: @NBirenSingh/Twitter)

BJP’s unexpected win in Uttarakhand | Despite facing anti-incumbency and several opinion polls predicting a hung assembly, the ruling BJP surprised all and secured a comfortable majority by winning 47 seats in the 70-member assembly in Uttarakhand. A combination of factors led to the party’s win including a strong grassroots-level network. (Image: PTI)

The First Tribal Woman President of India | Former Jharkhand Governor and NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India. She became the first tribal woman and the youngest to be elected to the position. (Image: PTI)

Vice President Elections | Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected the 14th Vice-President of India as he secured 528 votes out of the 710 valid votes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

OPS vs EPS | The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in a historic decision taken at its general council meeting led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) passed a resolution to remove O Paneerselvam (OPS) from the party's primary membership and revive the top party post of general secretary favouring E Palaniswami. This came after a crisis within the party ensued with senior leaders pushing for single leadership in the AIADMK. (Image: PTI)

BJP’s return to power in Goa | The BJP won the majority in Goa, bagging 20 of the total 40 seats. The victory saw leader Pramod Sawant becoming the Chief Minister of the coastal state for the second consecutive term. (Image: PTI)

AAP’s historic victory in Punjab | The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 by sweeping 92 out of the 117 assembly seats in a historic result. AAP’s Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on March 16. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

BJP’s thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh | The BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by winning 255 of the 403 assembly seats. The elections witnessed participation from major leaders of all parties and Yogi Adityanath became the first BJP UP CM to return to power. (Image: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra | Billed by the Congress as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra set off from Kanyakumari to reach Srinagar covering 3,570 km. It was launched on September 8 when Rahul and several other Congress leaders embarked on the journey. Through the course of the yatra spanning several states, Rahul was seen breaking into dance, riding bicycles and motorbikes as he soaked in the cultural vibe around. (Image: PTI)

Congress is back in Himachal Pradesh | The Congress dislodged the BJP in Himachal Pradesh by bagging 40 out of the total 68. The BJP managed to win just 25 seats. Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. (Image: PTI)

BJP’s sweeping victory in Gujarat | The BJP once again swept the Gujarat Assembly polls with a historical mandate as it took 156 seats of the state’s 182 assembly seats, a new record. CM Bhupendra Patel who led the party to the mega victory took oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat. (Image: PTI)

The G20 Bali Summit | India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum on December 1, taking over from Indonesia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the presidency with a promise to work to promote a “universal sense of oneness.” India is set to host the next G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023. (Image: PTI)