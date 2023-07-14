homephotos Newspolitics NewsAjit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs get ministries in the Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs get ministries in the Maharashtra government.

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 14, 2023 7:24:55 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!