CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newspolitics NewsAjit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs get ministries in the Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs get ministries in the Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs get ministries in the Maharashtra government.
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 14, 2023 7:24:55 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X