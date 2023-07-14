After a dramatic political twist, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the BJP-Sena-Ajit Pawar alliance government. The alliance had claimed that portfolio allocation would happen in the next couple of hours, but it took 12 days for the partners to reach a consensus on who gets what. Here is a list of the ministers and their portfolios:Ajit Pawar: He is the minister of finance and planning. He is responsible for managing the state’s budget, revenue, expenditure, and economic policies.Dhananjay Munde: He is the minister of agriculture. He is in charge of overseeing the farming sector, crop production, irrigation, and rural development.Aditi Tatkare: She is the minister of women and child development. She looks after the welfare and empowerment of women and children, as well as the implementation of various schemes and programmes for them.Sanjay Bansode: He is the minister of sports and youth development. He promotes sports and physical education, as well as the participation and involvement of young people in various activities and initiatives.Dilip Walse Patil: He is the minister of co-operative. He regulates and supports the co-operative movement in the state, which includes co-operative societies, banks, credit unions, and other organisations.Chaggan Bhujbal: He is the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer protection. He ensures the availability and distribution of essential commodities, as well as the protection of consumer rights and interests.Hasan Mushrif: He is the minister of medical education. He supervises medical colleges, hospitals, and research institutes in the state, as well as the quality and standards of medical education and training.Anil Patil: He is the minister of relief and rehabilitation, the disaster management department. He coordinates and manages the response and recovery efforts for natural or man-made disasters, as well as the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected people.Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: He is the minister of revenue, animal husbandry. He administers the land revenue system, land records, stamps and registration, as well as the livestock sector, animal health, and dairy development.