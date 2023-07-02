A glimpse at politicians who have recently come under the ED scanner

SUMMARY Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering cases. Moreover, several opposition leaders have claimed that the ruling party has used intimidation politics with the help of central agencies like ED and CBI.

Moloy Ghatak

On June 19, the ED summoned West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, asking him to appear before it in New Delhi on June 28 in the probe linked to the coal pilferage case. (Image: Twitter/Moloy Ghatak)

Pradeep Yadav

In May, the ED raided several locations linked to Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Pradeep Yadav, and his associates in connection with a money laundering case. (Image: Twitter/Pradeep Yadav)

Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in March on money laundering charges in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. (Image: Twitter/Manish Sisodia)

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief minister Shivakumar got summons to appear before the ED in February. “They only issue notices against opposition parties and not the ruling party, irrespective of the thousands of crores they may have amassed, no ED questions them,” Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM, had said. (Image: Twitter/DK Shivakumar)

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

On June 1, 2022, the ED summoned the mother-son duo of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. (Image: Reuters)

Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Chandra Adhikary

In July 2022, the ED raided the residences of TMC MLAs Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Chandra Adhikary in its probe into a teacher recruitment scam. The CBI had been investigating alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C, D staff and teachers in government schools. (Image: Twitter/Partha Chatterjee; Twitter/Paresh Chandra Adhikary)

Anil Parab

In May 2022, the ED raided several properties linked to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab in its probe into alleged money-laundering and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in connection with a resort in coastal Ratnagiri that Parab reportedly owned. (Image: Twitter/Sachin Sawant)