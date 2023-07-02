CNBC TV18
A glimpse at politicians who have recently come under the ED scanner

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering cases. Moreover, several opposition leaders have claimed that the ruling party has used intimidation politics with the help of central agencies like ED and CBI.

Moloy Ghatak
On June 19, the ED summoned West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, asking him to appear before it in New Delhi on June 28 in the probe linked to the coal pilferage case. (Image: Twitter/Moloy Ghatak)

Pradeep Yadav
In May, the ED raided several locations linked to Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Pradeep Yadav, and his associates in connection with a money laundering case. (Image: Twitter/Pradeep Yadav)

