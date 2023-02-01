homephotos Newspersonal finance News

Top income tax announcements from Budget 2023

Top income tax announcements from Budget 2023

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 3:52:19 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

SUMMARY

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some relief for taxpayers and said that it is expected to increase disposable income for the masses and would egg them to transition to the new tax regime.

Image count1 / 5

In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the relief in personal income tax is expected to raise disposable income and transition taxpayers to the new tax regime. The government introduced a slew of changes to the 'new income tax slab' in order to reduce the tax liabilities for middle class individuals. As part of its Budget 2023 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the tax rebate has been extended on income up to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime as per Section 87A, as against Rs 5 lakh.

Image count2 / 5

As per the revision, an individual with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh will not have to pay any tax (against an earlier limit of Rs 2.5 lakh). Further, it has proposed a 5 percent tax for income between Rs 3–6 lakh, 10 percent for income between Rs 6-9 lakh, 15 percent for income between Rs 9-12 lakh, 20 percent for income between Rs 12–15 lakh and 30 percent above Rs 15 lakh.

Image count3 / 5

The highest surcharge rate has been reduced to 25 percent from 37 percent in the new slab. The old tax regime will continue to be there and new regime will be a default one. Individuals will have the choice of paying tax under the new slab with lower rates, but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the old tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.

Image count4 / 5

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman announces new schemes

Image count5 / 5

A tax of 5 percent would be levied on total income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, 10 per cent tax would be imposed on income between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, it would be 15 per cent on income between the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. On the income range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, 20 per cent tax would be levied, while tax would be 30 per cent on income slab of Rs 15 lakh and above, the finance minister informed.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Budget 2023 | Insurance policies with premiums above Rs 5 lakh to be taxable

arrow down