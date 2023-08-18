RBI's new UDGAM portal for unclaimed deposits: How to register, check status and more

1 / 10

The UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access Information) portal, a centralised web platform, serves as a one-stop solution for individuals to locate their dormant deposits spread across multiple banks, RBI said. The UDGAM portal comes as a response to the growing trend of unclaimed deposits and is aligned with the RBI's commitment to public awareness and financial inclusivity.

In an official statement, the RBI expressed its dedication to facilitating public access to information about unclaimed deposits from various banks. As part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies issued on April 6, 2023, the RBI announced its intention to establish the UDGAM portal. The objective is to simplify the process of locating and claiming these dormant funds, which can accumulate over time due to various reasons.

The UDGAM portal, currently, includes details of unclaimed deposits from seven banks. For individual customers, the portal offers access to unclaimed deposit information from the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian Bank, and DBS Bank India. For non-individuals, Citibank is also included.

For those looking to see the UDGAM portal, the link to access it is: [https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/#/login]. The portal is a step towards ensuring that unclaimed deposits are no longer a challenge for bank customers, promoting a more efficient and responsive financial system.

To use UDGAM, users must register using their mobile number, name, and password. Users can then log in using their registered mobile number and password. An OTP is sent to the registered mobile number for verification. Once logged in, users need to input the account holder and bank names. They can then choose one of the five identification inputs: PAN number, Voter ID number, driving license number, or date of birth. Users can enter the relevant details and select the bank they wish to search in.

The portal allows for the selection of multiple bank accounts. If the search criteria match unclaimed deposits, the portal will display the account details. If no unclaimed deposits are found, the result will indicate "none."

The UDGAM portal represents a significant leap towards enhancing transparency and customer empowerment in the banking sector. By providing a centralised platform for locating unclaimed deposits, the RBI aims to ensure that individuals can effortlessly claim their rightful funds from different banks, thereby fostering financial inclusivity and awareness.

At present, bank customers have to go through the websites of multiple banks to claim these deposits. This new web portal will help bank customers to find their unclaimed deposits at a single point.

A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. Banks transfer these amounts to the “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI. The depositors are, however, still entitled to claim the deposits at a later date from the bank(s) where such deposits were held along with interest, as applicable.

