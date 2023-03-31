English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newspersonal finance NewsMarch 31, 2023: Check key deadlines that end today — From tax saving investment to filing updated ITR and more

March 31, 2023: Check key deadlines that end today — From tax saving investment to filing updated ITR and more

March 31, 2023: Check key deadlines that end today — From tax saving investment to filing updated ITR and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Mar 31, 2023 11:55:42 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

The deadline for tax-saving investments for FY2022-23 is ending on March 31, 2023. Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. ere's a look at the personal finance deadlines that end today.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7

March 31, 2023 marks the end of financial year and it's crucial to complete several personal finance related tasks today. Missing on these would mean, individuals would have to pay penalties or face other consequences. Here's a look at the PF deadlines that end today. (Image: Shutterstock)

Income Tax, ITR forms, Income tax Returns, CBDT, Sahaj, Sugam, ITR 1 Form, ITR 4 Sugam, Difference between ITR 1 and ITR 4, Assessment Year 2020-21, Income Tax news, Income Tax Returns filing date and deadline, Things to check for ITR filing
Image count2 / 7

Tax saving investment: The deadline for tax-saving investments for FY2022-23 is ending on March 31, 2023. Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. While taking advantage of tax-saving options available, one can save a significant amount of taxes.

File updated ITR for FY19-20: The deadline to file updated income tax return (ITR) for FY 2019-20 is March 31, 2023. So, taxpayers who missed filing it for the said financial year or may have missed reporting any income can file an updated ITR or ITR-U. An updated return can be filed within 24 months (2 years) from the end of the relevant assessment year (subject to certain conditions). Hence, if taxpayers missed filing it for FY2019-20, they can do the same now till today.
Image count3 / 7

(Image: Shutterstock)

Mutual Funds
Image count4 / 7

Investing in debt funds to avail taxation benefits: Investors can use the window available till March 31, 2023 to invest in debt funds. From April 1, 2023, the gains from mutual funds where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian company i.e. debt funds, will be considered to be short-term capital gains.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 7

Buying a high-value life insurance policy: Investors considering buying insurance policies with high premiums should buy it by March 31, 2023. From April 1, if premium paid by an individual for a savings life policy is more than Rs 5 lakh than on maturity the income from policy will be taxed.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 7

Investing in special fixed deposit of banks: Lenders are ending their special FD offers by March 31, 2023. Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank are offering limited-period special FDs with higher interest rates.

fiscal deficit, union budget, budget 2022
Image count7 / 7

Buy Vaya Vandana Yojana, Dhan Varsha Plan: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) and LIC Dhan Varsha Life Insurance Plan will end for investment from April 1, 2023. Hence, individuals interested in these plans should hurry and buy the policies before it closes.. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Switched jobs in FY23? Submit form 12B to your new employer by March 31 to save more

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X