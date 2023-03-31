March 31, 2023: Check key deadlines that end today — From tax saving investment to filing updated ITR and more

SUMMARY The deadline for tax-saving investments for FY2022-23 is ending on March 31, 2023. Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. ere's a look at the personal finance deadlines that end today.

March 31, 2023 marks the end of financial year and it's crucial to complete several personal finance related tasks today. Missing on these would mean, individuals would have to pay penalties or face other consequences. Here's a look at the PF deadlines that end today. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tax saving investment: The deadline for tax-saving investments for FY2022-23 is ending on March 31, 2023. Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. While taking advantage of tax-saving options available, one can save a significant amount of taxes.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Investing in debt funds to avail taxation benefits: Investors can use the window available till March 31, 2023 to invest in debt funds. From April 1, 2023, the gains from mutual funds where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian company i.e. debt funds, will be considered to be short-term capital gains.

Buying a high-value life insurance policy: Investors considering buying insurance policies with high premiums should buy it by March 31, 2023. From April 1, if premium paid by an individual for a savings life policy is more than Rs 5 lakh than on maturity the income from policy will be taxed.

Investing in special fixed deposit of banks: Lenders are ending their special FD offers by March 31, 2023. Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank are offering limited-period special FDs with higher interest rates.

Buy Vaya Vandana Yojana, Dhan Varsha Plan: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) and LIC Dhan Varsha Life Insurance Plan will end for investment from April 1, 2023. Hence, individuals interested in these plans should hurry and buy the policies before it closes.. (Image: Reuters)