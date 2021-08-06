ITR filing: 5 important documents you need to file tax returns

There may be various reasons for filing income tax returns (ITR), the primary one being to report the annual income of a taxpayer. A taxpayer needs to declare her/his income, expenses, investments made and claiming tax deductions. The Income Tax Act, 1961 makes it mandatory for individuals -- under various scenarios -- to file income tax returns. To do so, the Income Tax Department has provided electronic filing facility. You may be aware of the process to e-filing ITR, but here is a look at the corresponding documents required for each taxpayer to file ITR. (Image: Shutterstock)