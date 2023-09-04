Aadhaar biometric fraud: How to safeguard your data and prevent misuse

1 / 6

In an alarming development in the realm of cyber fraud, criminals have devised a sophisticated method that sidesteps traditional security measures like OTPs, CVV numbers, and even bank details. Cybercriminals have been exploiting the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS). These scams entail cloning individuals' Aadhaar-linked biometrics through silicon fingerprints and unauthorised biometric devices, subsequently siphoning funds from their bank accounts.

One prominent case involves the mother of a well-known YouTuber, Pushpendra Singh. Money was withdrawn from her bank account without the need for any two-factor authentication. Equally concerning, the bank failed to dispatch any alert messages, leaving the family in the dark about the fraudulent activity until they noticed it while updating the passbook. This intricate scheme was executed using Aadhaar-linked fingerprints.

In Gurugram, Haryana, a similar incident occurred earlier this year. Criminals illicitly withdrew money from an individual's account by exploiting their fingerprints. Fortunately, authorities were able to thwart the fraud by swiftly locking the biometric data via the Aadhaar app. This incident underscores the audacity of cybercriminals using such tactics.

To safeguard Aadhaar information and prevent becoming a victim of such fraud, it's crucial to take a few steps. Experts suggest users utilise the official UIDAI website to lock their biometric details. This ensures that users' fingerprints and other biometric information cannot be misused for unauthorised authentication.

Additionally, users should regularly review their bank statements for any unauthorised transactions and swiftly report any suspicious activity to the bank.

