World Skyscraper Day: A glimpse at the world's tallest towers

1 / 8

At a staggering height of 829.8 metres (2,722 feet), the Burj Khalifa stands as the tallest building globally. Situated in Dubai, it's not merely a skyscraper but the centrepiece of a grand mixed-use development. The Burj Khalifa boasts 30,000 homes, nine hotels, acres of parkland and the illustrious Dubai Mall. Image/Reuters

2 / 8

Climbing the skies to 678.9 metres (2,227 feet), the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the second-tallest structure on the planet. This awe-inspiring mega-tall skyscraper houses offices, hotels, retail outlets and an observatory floor, destined to become Southeast Asia's highest observation deck./Wiki Commons

3 / 8

In the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Clock Towers complex graces the skyline. The central tower, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, stands as the fourth-tallest building globally, with added spiritual significance. It houses the Clock Tower Museum and rooms for pilgrims participating in the Hajj. Image/Pinterest

4 / 8

China's second-tallest building, the Ping An International Finance Centre, stands at 599.1 metres (1,966 feet). Located in Shenzhen, it offers a mix of office, hotel, retail spaces, a conference centre, and a luxurious shopping mall. An observation deck on the 116th floor, named Free Sky, provides incredible views. Image/Reuters

5 / 8

Seoul's Lotte World Tower stands tall at 541 metres (1,775 feet) and is the sixth-tallest globally. It is the highest structure in OECD nations, the sixth tallest structure in the world and the first skyscraper in South Korea to have more than 100 storeys. Image/Shutterstock

6 / 8

One World Trade Centre, formerly known as the Freedom Tower, reigns as the tallest building in the United States. Its symbolic significance is that it is a part of the rebuilt World Trade Centre complex in Lower Manhattan. It reaches a height of 1,776 feet. Even though the skyscraper only has 94 real storeys, the top level of One World Trade Centre is officially labelled as floor 104. Image/Reuters

7 / 8

This skyscraper is located in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, and is 530 metres (1,739 feet) tall. It’s also known as the East Tower. It is the third-tallest skyscraper in China, the eighth-tallest in the world and the tallest completed structure in Guangzhou. The Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre comprises 111 above-ground storeys and five below-ground levels, and it features a hotel, offices, and a shopping mall. It has the fastest lifts in the world, at top speeds of 21 m/s (69 ft/s). Image/Wiki commons