Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 aims for a positive expiry amidst multiple global cues, primary market activity

SUMMARY Foreign investors were net sellers in four out of the last five trading sessions. However, one must note that the numbers on most days were influenced by a slew of block deals that took place through the week in names like Delhivery, Shriram Finance, Sansera Engineering, Landmark Cars among others.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday with the Dow Jones falling over 200 points, S&P 500 declining 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 1 percent. The S&P 500 had a negative week for the first time in six, the Nasdaq snapped an eight-week winning run, while the Dow Jones posted weekly losses after three successive weeks of gains.

In some major news developments in Russia, mercenaries by the name of the Wagner group took control of the southern strategic city of Rostov and began an armed convoy March towards Moscow. However, a deal brokered by the end of the day saw leader Prigozhin asking his men to return in lieu of the criminal case against him being dropped. Prigozhin will himself move to Belarus in what appears to be an official exile. The street will watch for developments even as a potential rise in geopolitical tensions was averted. President Vladimir Putin will hold an important meeting today where major changes to the defence establishment are expected.