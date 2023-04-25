Breaking News
Top 10 Indian companies by market capitalisation

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 25, 2023 7:22:41 PM IST (Published)

ITC – the sixth weighted stock on Nifty50 – on Tuesday briefly surpassed the market capitalisation of Infosys to become the sixth-largest firm in the country.

ITC – the sixth weighted stock on Nifty50 – on Tuesday briefly surpassed the market capitalisation of Infosys to become the sixth-largest firm in the country. Here’s the list of the top 10 Indian companies (Market Cap in Rs crore). (Image: Shutterstock)

Company: Reliance Industries | Market capitalisation: Rs 16,07,623 crore | Current Chairman and Managing Director: Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)

Company: Tata Consultancy Services | Market capitalisation: Rs 11,62,115 crore | Current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director: Rajesh Gopinathan (Image: Reuters)

Company: HDFC Bank | Market capitalisation: Rs 9,28,715 crore | Current CEO: Sashidhar Jagdishan (Image: Reuters)

Company: ICICI Bank | Market capitalisation: Rs 6,37,933 crore | Current CEO: Sandeep Bakhshi (Image: Reuters)

Company: Hindustan Unilever | Market capitalisation: Rs 5,85,154 crore | Current CEO and Managing Director: Sanjiv Mehta (Image: Reuters)

Company: ITC | Market capitalisation: Rs 5,11,475 crore | Current Chairman and Managing Director: Sanjiv Puri (Image: Reuters)

Company: Infosys | Market capitalisation: Rs 5,08,157 crore | Current CEO: Salil Parekh (Image: Reuters)

Company: Housing Development Finance Co | Market capitalisation: Rs 5,05,787 crore | Current Vice Chairman and CEO: Keki M. Mistry (Image: Shutterstock)

Company: State Bank of India | Market capitalisation: Rs 5,01,385 crore | Current Chairman: Dinesh Kumar Khara (Image: Reuters)

Company: Bharti Airtel | Market capitalisation: Rs 4,46,089 crore | Current CEO and Managing Director: Gopal Vittal (Image: Reuters)

X