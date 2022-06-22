Homephotos newsnews news

Today in history: 'Hand of God' goal, Ganguly scores maiden Test ton, Meryl Streep's birth and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

On this day Argentina football legend Diego Maradona scored his famous "Hand of God" goal. Also on this day, American actress Meryl Streep was born. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly hit his maiden Test hundred against England at Lord's on June 22 1996. Check other big moments from history that happened on this day.