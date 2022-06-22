Today in history: 'Hand of God' goal, Ganguly scores maiden Test ton, Meryl Streep's birth and more



1 / 13 The "Hand of God" considered one of the most iconic moments in the history of football happened on June 22 1986. In the quarterfinal match of the 1986 Football World Cup between Argentina and England, Diego Maradona famously scored the “Hand of God” goal in Mexico City. The goal was ruled as a header although the ball had bounced off Maradona's fist. The referees missed the handball and there was no technology available at the time to overrule the decision. Later, Maradona had described the goal as being scored "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.". Maradona scored another goal in the match as Argentina defeated England 2-1. Argentina later went on to win the World Cup. Here are some of the other historic events that happened on June 22. (Image: B/R Football Twitter)



2 / 13 1633 | Accused of heresy by the Roman Inquisition under Pope Urban VIII, Galileo is forced to recant his views on the Copernican system, which said the Sun was the centre of the solar system. (Image: historyonthisday.com)



3 / 13 1815 | French emperor Napoleon is forced to abdicate the throne by the parliament. He abdicated the throne in favour of his son on June 22, 1815. (Image: The Print Collector/Heritage-Images)



4 / 13 1887 | English evolutionary biologist and philosopher Sir Julian Sorell Huxley, who was also the first director of UNESCO and founding member of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), was born in London. (Image: Wikipedia)



5 / 13 1897 | The Chapekar Brothers, Damodar Hari Chapekar and Balkrishna Hari Chapekar assassinated British colonial officers Charles Walter Rand and Lt. Charles Egerton in Pune, Maharashtra. (In picture Damodar Hari Chapekar, Image: Wikipedia)



6 / 13 1918 | The Hammond Circus Train Wreck in which 80 people died happened on this day when the train was on the way from Michigan City, Indiana, to Hammond (Image: Wikipedia)



7 / 13 1932 | Famous actor Amrish Puri, known for his role in movies like Mr India, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Ghayal, Gardish and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, was born on this day. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 13 1941 | Germany violated the German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact of 1939 and attacked the Soviet Union by launching Operation Barbarossa during World War II. (Image: britannica.com)



9 / 13 1949 | American actress Meryl Streep, the winner of three Oscars, eight Golden Globe awards, and two British Academy Film Awards, was born. Streep is best known for her performance in Kramer vs. Kramer, Devil Wears Prada, Out of Africa and The Post (Image: Reuters)



10 / 13 1964 | Dan Brown, the author of thriller novels like Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code and The Lost Symbol, was born (Image: Reuters)



11 / 13 1969 | An oil slick on Cuyahoga River caught fire the morning of June 22, 1969, in Cleveland. The blaze only lasted about 30 minutes, extinguished by land-based battalions and one of the city’s fireboats (Image: smithsonianmag.com)



12 / 13 1996 | Former Indian cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly scored 131 at Lord's on his Test debut against England. (Image: Getty)