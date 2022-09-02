Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 2

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Friday. The rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the US dollar on Thursday. Moody lowered economic growth forecast for India for FY23 to 7.7 percent from 8.8 percent. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 2:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 0.46 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.30 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.26 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.03 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.05 percent at 7:30 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,595 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 770.48 points or 1.29 percent to settle at 58,766.59 on Thursday. Similarly, NSE Nifty declined 216.50 points or 1.22 percent to close at 17,542.80.

Moody | Moody lowered economic growth forecast for India for FY23 to 7.7 percent from 8.8 percent citing monetary policy tightening and slowing global growth.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the US dollar on Thursday due to a stronger US currency and foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.22 percent to $93.49 a barrel at 7:35 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.04 percent to $1,708.70 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.72 percent to $20,060.23 at 7:35 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.25 percent to $1,581.44 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | An IAEA inspection team that crossed into Russian-held territory in Ukraine were seeking to assess physical damage to the Europe's largest nuclear facility.