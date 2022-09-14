Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 14

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian markets on Wednesday. The rupee appreciated by 36 paise to close at over one-month high of 79.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday. US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday that Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 14:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 3.94 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 4.32 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 5.16 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 2.09 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.68 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 1.80 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 18,766.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | The BSE Sensex ended 455.95 points or 0.76 percent higher at 60,571.08 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 133.70 points or 0.75 percent to 18,070.05.

5 / 10

US Inflation | US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday that Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. Core inflation doubled to 0.6 percent.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 36 paise to close at over one-month high of 79.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost by 0.03 percent to $92.14 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.53 percent to $1,708.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 9.47 percent to $20,294.75 at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 8.56 percent to $1,581.73 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.