    News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 14

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 14

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 14
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian markets on Wednesday. The rupee appreciated by 36 paise to close at over one-month high of 79.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday. US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday that Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 14:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 3.94 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 4.32 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 5.16 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 2.09 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.68 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 1.80 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 18,766.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, BSE India, NSE India, Markets Today, Market News
    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | The BSE Sensex ended 455.95 points or 0.76 percent higher at 60,571.08 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 133.70 points or 0.75 percent to 18,070.05.

    5 / 10

    US Inflation | US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday that Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. Core inflation doubled to 0.6 percent.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 36 paise to close at over one-month high of 79.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost by 0.03 percent to $92.14 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold fell 0.53 percent to $1,708.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 9.47 percent to $20,294.75 at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 8.56 percent to $1,581.73 (Image: Shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

    

