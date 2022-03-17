Russia-Ukraine war: Death toll, refugees, economic impact and more, in numbers



1 / 7 It will soon be four weeks since Russia started the invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine on the pretext of “denazifying” the country. The irony is that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a Jewish president. The was is the biggest in Europe since World War -II. The war has already claimed thousands of lives with millions now displaced internally within Ukraine and millions more leaving the country due to the war. The global economy is slowly starting to feel the effect of a conflict between two major exporting nations while Russian citizens have had to deal with a ramp-up of authoritarian laws and dwindling monetary value. Amid all this, it can be hard to understand the true cost of the conflict so far. Here is the conflict broken down into numbers. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 Number of refugees | Over 3 million people have left Ukraine amidst the Russian advance, the United Nations has reported. This staggering amount of people on the move constitutes "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Commissioner Filippo Grandi has said. The number has turned Ukraine into one of the most severe refugee crisis in the world. The organisation added that an additional two million Ukrainians have been internally displaced as a result of the invasion. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 Human Lives | The greatest cost of any conflict is the human cost. In just over three weeks, over 1,500 civilians have died in Ukraine, according to data from the Council on Foreign Relations. Actual figures are much higher as observers have been unable to count all the dead in various Ukrainian cities and settlements. In addition to the civilian casualties, anywhere from 1,300 to 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died as a result of the fighting. Casualties on the Russian side seem to be heavier with casualties anywhere between 7,000 to 14,000 soldiers killed, in addition to the 14,000 to 21,000 injured on the Russian side. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 Children lost and in danger | Ukrainian authorities have stated that 103 children, more than four for each day of the conflict, have died as a result of indiscriminate Russian shelling on Ukrainian civilian structures and cities like the bombing of the maternity ward in the city of Mariupol where pregnant women and children had been receiving treatment. The actual number is expected to be magnitudes higher with several locations not having counted the dead yet. UNICEF has stated that the lives and wellbeing of 7.5 million Ukrainian children are at risk because of the war. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 Indians left in Ukraine | Ukraine was once home to a thriving and strong Indian community, mostly made up of students studying in medical colleges. The country was home to a total of 20,000 Indians, 18,000 of whom were students. As a result of the war, a majority of the Indians present fled the country, with around 2000-3000 being evacuated out of the country. Despite this one Indian student was killed and another one injured in Ukraine and around 15-20 now remain in Ukraine who still wish to be evacuated. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 Economic impact | The IMF has pegged Ukraine’s economy to shrink by 35 per cent as a result of the ongoing war, with a further reduction if the conflict prolongs. Loss of life, infrastructure, resources and more can drastically impact the Ukrainian economy. Russia’s economy has suffered similarly with the ruble in a free-fall and wealth being eroded under record inflation. But the war may damage global economies due to the unrestrained rise in energy prices. (Image: Reuters).