PM Modi flags off South India's 1st Vande Bharat Express train

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of city's founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport. On arrival at HAL Airport here, Modi was received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues. Modi first paid floral tributes to the statues of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti) and Maharshi Valmiki at the 'Vidhana Soudha' premises in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrived November 11 in Bengaluru to unveil a 108-feet bronze statue of city's founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport here, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. (Image: PTI)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru. The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways. "It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway. (Image: PTI)

The PM will also inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. This will be followed by unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda, which is the "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per 'World Book of Records'.He will then address a public function. (Image: PTI)

On arrival at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, PM Modi was received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, party legislators and officials. (Image: PTI)

Modi first paid floral tributes to the statues of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary today), and Maharshi Valmiki at the 'Vidhana Soudha' premises here. The PM will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station, where he will flag off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, and the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra' train. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of city's founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport, which is built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. (Image: PTI)

