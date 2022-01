1 / 11

With around 2 million active military personnel in its armed forces, China by far has the best manpower in its military, according to Global Firepower Index as of January 2022. In comparison, India has the second-highest manpower in its armed forced with 1.45 million, followed by the US at 1.4 million military personnel. However, manpower alone does not determine the strength of an army. Here's a look at the top-10 most powerful militaries in the world, as per the Global Firepower Index 2022. The Global Firepower Index uses 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex score with categories ranging from weapon numbers, weapon diversity, natural resources, available industries, manpower, financial stability, logistical capability and geography to determine the ranking. A 0.000 rating is the perfect score, which is considered unattainable. (Image: Shutterstock)