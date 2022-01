1 / 5 Maruti Suzuki | Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 7 percent higher on Tuesday after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,011 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. However, the quarterly net profit of the country's largest carmaker was down 47.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.



2 / 5 Vodafone Idea | Shares of the telecom company rose over 5 percent Tuesday to Rs 11.50 after its chief Ravinder Takkar said it may raise mobile services rates in 2022 as well, but will largely depend on the market reaction to the previous tariff hike.



3 / 5 IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd | Shares of the company declined to touch the 52-week low of Rs 4,981.40 on Tuesday after the company informed the exchanges about multiple decisions. The stock closed 14.40 percent down on the BSE.



4 / 5 CarTrade Tech Ltd | Share price of the company closed more than 6 percent down on Tuesday after the company hit a fresh all-time low post the company's financial results for the third quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 23.3 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, against a net profit of Rs 18.2 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.